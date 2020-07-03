Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1421 Shorecrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1421 Shorecrest
Last updated September 21 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1421 Shorecrest
1421 Shorecrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1421 Shorecrest Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven
Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Garland home in a great neighborhood! - Nice brick home in a great neighborhood. Near schools and park with gym, playground, and swimming pool. Call to view today!
(RLNE5165585)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 Shorecrest have any available units?
1421 Shorecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1421 Shorecrest have?
Some of 1421 Shorecrest's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 Shorecrest currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Shorecrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Shorecrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Shorecrest is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Shorecrest offer parking?
No, 1421 Shorecrest does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Shorecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Shorecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Shorecrest have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Shorecrest has a pool.
Does 1421 Shorecrest have accessible units?
No, 1421 Shorecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Shorecrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Shorecrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District