1308 Cuero Dr
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

1308 Cuero Dr

1308 Cuero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Cuero Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage! The home is located minustes from downtown Garland, and is a quick drive to El Rancho Supermercado, Boost Mobile, Dollar Tree, Fields Recreation Center and the bus line. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Cuero Dr have any available units?
1308 Cuero Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Cuero Dr have?
Some of 1308 Cuero Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Cuero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Cuero Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Cuero Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Cuero Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Cuero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Cuero Dr offers parking.
Does 1308 Cuero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Cuero Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Cuero Dr have a pool?
No, 1308 Cuero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Cuero Dr have accessible units?
No, 1308 Cuero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Cuero Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Cuero Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

