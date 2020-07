Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar concierge conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access lobby package receiving yoga

Welcome to Kilby, where warm and welcoming spaces bring a level of refinement reflective of the rich history of industry ever-present throughout our Frisco location. At Kilby, modern convenience meets vintage charm within an apartment experience inspired as much by Frisco’s present and future as by its past. Enjoy the timeless appeal of our upscale community. Explore vibrant courtyards, relax in the lounge while losing yourself in a book or marvel at your new apartment’s thoughtful design while gearing up for a night on the town. Settle into sophistication at Kilby.