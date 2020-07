Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bath with formal dining and living home in Frisco ISD. Split bedrooms. Neutral color paint through out. Laminate floor in formal dining and living room areas. Kitchen features with island, dine in high bar, and gas cook top. A MUST SEE. Ready to move in.