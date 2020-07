Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent property from the moment you drive up and step in this beautifully appointed three bedrooms home complete with new wood floors throughout , granite counter top, stylish backsplash , new dishwasher , black appliances , decorative fireplace , new roof , designer paint and finishes ! This lovely home located in one of the most desirable subdivision of Frisco and close to major highways, shopping and restaurant . NO Carpet . refrigerator stays