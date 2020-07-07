8421 Edgewater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 in Frisco! Spacious floor plan, high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, new roof in 2016, recent outdoor Gazebo & more! Fabulous family room has a classic brick fireplace & loads of natural light. Upgraded kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, large pantry & a nice sized breakfast area with bay windows. Inviting master has vaulted ceilings & an elegant bath with granite, upgraded fixtures, stained glass window plus a rainfall shower head. Wonderful secondary's, second bath with furniture style vanity & a large backyard located just minutes from elementary school & parks. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.