Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8421 Edgewater Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:14 AM

8421 Edgewater Drive

8421 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8421 Edgewater Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2 in Frisco! Spacious floor plan, high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, new roof in 2016, recent outdoor Gazebo & more! Fabulous family room has a classic brick fireplace & loads of natural light. Upgraded kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, large pantry & a nice sized breakfast area with bay windows. Inviting master has vaulted ceilings & an elegant bath with granite, upgraded fixtures, stained glass window plus a rainfall shower head. Wonderful secondary's, second bath with furniture style vanity & a large backyard located just minutes from elementary school & parks. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
8421 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8421 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 8421 Edgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8421 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8421 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 8421 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 8421 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8421 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 8421 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8421 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.

