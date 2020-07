Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated move-in ready home in Frisco! Minutes from shopping centers & significant Dallas Highways! A welcoming entry invites you to a spacious living area which is highlighted with laminated floors, fresh paint throughout, crown molding and open floor plan. The kitchen boast all white appliances with a large pantry and breakfast bar & nook! The master retreat features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and an en suite bath.