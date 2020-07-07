764 Thoroughbred Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Two-story stunning home with a 21-foot ceiling entry. Library with French doors and formal dining room set at entry. The kitchen features an amazing open modern island and a walk-in and butler's pantry. Two-story family room with hardwood floor features a wall of windows and a corner fireplace. A private master suite features a wall of windows. Double door entry to master bath featuring dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, and two walk-in closets. Upstairs game room and secondary bedrooms. Media room equipped w Theater Projector. enjoy additional breakfast dining room table w 4 chairs, writing desk, Bookshelves, Sony 75 inch smart TV, LG W & D, Fridge &Smart Blinds with remotes.A must see!