7625 Rockyridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful 1-Story home zoned for top rated schools! Across the street from Gunstream elem, and walking distance to Wester and Centennial. This well cared for home has a split floorplan with 2 guest bedrooms(each with walk-in closet)and a spacious master on the opposite wing. Master is oversized with window bench and updated spa bathroom-Stand up shower AND soaking tub, plus a HUGE walk-in closet! Bonus flex room-can be a Formal Dining or a Study. Kitchen is an entertainer's dream with a huge island and open concept that overlooks the dining and living. Family Room is light and bright and features a stunning fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors on your covered patio and privacy afforded by the 8 ft fence. Welcome Home!