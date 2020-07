Amenities

Owners will consider 12+ month lease term. Come live in this executive home in the Philips creek ranch community , located at a 15 minute drive from the Plano legacy corporate headquarters of FedEx and Toyota. The community has swimming pool , trails, clubhouse and a gym . The front lawn mowing is done by the HOA. Come be a part of this growing vibrant subdivision that's being loved by Frisco.