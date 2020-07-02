6823 Gatewick Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two story home in Frisco ISD with a pool! Open layout offers many recent updates including hand scraped hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, white cabinets, light fixtures, updated appliances, and interior paint! Large family room with fireplace is open to island kitchen and perfect for entertaining. Updated bathrooms touched with all of the detail. One bedroom AND full bath down.Ustairs Master retreat with garden tub, separate shower and large walkin closet. GIANT game room upstairs! The home offers tons of natural light, a large extended patio & storage shed and a sparkling pool! Easy access to Hwy 121, North Dallas Toll, shopping, restaurants and schools! Move in Ready!!