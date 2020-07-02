All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
6823 Gatewick Drive
6823 Gatewick Drive

Location

6823 Gatewick Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful two story home in Frisco ISD with a pool! Open layout offers many recent updates including hand scraped hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, white cabinets, light fixtures, updated appliances, and interior paint! Large family room with fireplace is open to island kitchen and perfect for entertaining. Updated bathrooms touched with all of the detail. One bedroom AND full bath down.Ustairs Master retreat with garden tub, separate shower and large walkin closet. GIANT game room upstairs! The home offers tons of natural light, a large extended patio & storage shed and a sparkling pool! Easy access to Hwy 121, North Dallas Toll, shopping, restaurants and schools! Move in Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 Gatewick Drive have any available units?
6823 Gatewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6823 Gatewick Drive have?
Some of 6823 Gatewick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 Gatewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Gatewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Gatewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6823 Gatewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6823 Gatewick Drive offer parking?
No, 6823 Gatewick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6823 Gatewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 Gatewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Gatewick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6823 Gatewick Drive has a pool.
Does 6823 Gatewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 6823 Gatewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Gatewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6823 Gatewick Drive has units with dishwashers.

