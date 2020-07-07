6744 Pistoia Drive

Amenities
Perfect West Frisco location!This luxury townhome complex features a pool and fitness center.This interior unit has a downstairs master bedroom with wood floors,luxurious master bath with garden tub,separate shower and huge walk-in closet.The kitchen has granite counters ,a breakfast bar,separate pantry,and stainless appliances which include a recently installed stainless refrigerator.Washer and dryer are included.The living area has wood floors and a gas fireplace.Upstairs you will find a large gameroom,two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge storage closet.This unit is just a few units from the pool and greenbelt.