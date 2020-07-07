All apartments in Frisco
6744 Pistoia Drive

6744 Pistoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6744 Pistoia Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Perfect West Frisco location!This luxury townhome complex features a pool and fitness center.This interior unit has a downstairs master bedroom with wood floors,luxurious master bath with garden tub,separate shower and huge walk-in closet.The kitchen has granite counters ,a breakfast bar,separate pantry,and stainless appliances which include a recently installed stainless refrigerator.Washer and dryer are included.The living area has wood floors and a gas fireplace.Upstairs you will find a large gameroom,two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge storage closet.This unit is just a few units from the pool and greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Pistoia Drive have any available units?
6744 Pistoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Pistoia Drive have?
Some of 6744 Pistoia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Pistoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Pistoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Pistoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6744 Pistoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6744 Pistoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Pistoia Drive offers parking.
Does 6744 Pistoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6744 Pistoia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Pistoia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6744 Pistoia Drive has a pool.
Does 6744 Pistoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6744 Pistoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Pistoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Pistoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

