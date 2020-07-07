6744 Pistoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Perfect West Frisco location!This luxury townhome complex features a pool and fitness center.This interior unit has a downstairs master bedroom with wood floors,luxurious master bath with garden tub,separate shower and huge walk-in closet.The kitchen has granite counters ,a breakfast bar,separate pantry,and stainless appliances which include a recently installed stainless refrigerator.Washer and dryer are included.The living area has wood floors and a gas fireplace.Upstairs you will find a large gameroom,two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge storage closet.This unit is just a few units from the pool and greenbelt.