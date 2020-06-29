6051 JORDAN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room

Stunning Remodel in the Five Star Gated Community of Starwood. Hand Scraped Hardwoods Throughout, Updated Light Fixtures, Herringbone Tile at Fireplace, Stacking Slider Door Overlooking the New Pool and Spa. Kitchen Boast Quartz Counter Tops, Extended Island, Subway Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 Burner Range. Private Master Offers Marble Stone Fireplace, Sitting Area, Fresh Carpet, Seamless Glass Shower, Marble Counter Tops & Upgraded Sinks and Faucets in Polished Chrome. Wet Bar Features New Window, Floating Shelves, Beverage Frig., Sink & Faucet. Desirable Floor Plan with Master, Guest Suite & Study Down. New Roof in 2017. Three Bedrooms, Media Room and Game Room Up.