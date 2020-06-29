All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:05 AM

6051 JORDAN Way

6051 Jordan Way · No Longer Available
Location

6051 Jordan Way, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Stunning Remodel in the Five Star Gated Community of Starwood. Hand Scraped Hardwoods Throughout, Updated Light Fixtures, Herringbone Tile at Fireplace, Stacking Slider Door Overlooking the New Pool and Spa. Kitchen Boast Quartz Counter Tops, Extended Island, Subway Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 Burner Range. Private Master Offers Marble Stone Fireplace, Sitting Area, Fresh Carpet, Seamless Glass Shower, Marble Counter Tops & Upgraded Sinks and Faucets in Polished Chrome. Wet Bar Features New Window, Floating Shelves, Beverage Frig., Sink & Faucet. Desirable Floor Plan with Master, Guest Suite & Study Down. New Roof in 2017. Three Bedrooms, Media Room and Game Room Up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 JORDAN Way have any available units?
6051 JORDAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 JORDAN Way have?
Some of 6051 JORDAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 JORDAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
6051 JORDAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 JORDAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 6051 JORDAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6051 JORDAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 6051 JORDAN Way offers parking.
Does 6051 JORDAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 JORDAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 JORDAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 6051 JORDAN Way has a pool.
Does 6051 JORDAN Way have accessible units?
No, 6051 JORDAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 JORDAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6051 JORDAN Way has units with dishwashers.

