5375 Spicewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

Perched upon an elevated lot in highly coveted, guard-gated Starwood sits a meticulously maintained 5 bedroom residence. The entertaining layout offers an open kitchen, breakfast, and main living area lending itself to host larger formal gatherings as well as family fun. Enjoy a movie in the upstairs media room. The master suite and guest suite are located on level one. An updated gathering kitchen is sure to impress any chef. Enjoy the private pool and outdoor sitting area or venture over to the Starwood community pool. Frisco ISD. Convenient to the Dallas N Tollway, restaurants, and prime retail. Desirable Frisco location.