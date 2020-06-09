All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:47 PM

5375 Spicewood Lane

5375 Spicewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5375 Spicewood Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Perched upon an elevated lot in highly coveted, guard-gated Starwood sits a meticulously maintained 5 bedroom residence. The entertaining layout offers an open kitchen, breakfast, and main living area lending itself to host larger formal gatherings as well as family fun. Enjoy a movie in the upstairs media room. The master suite and guest suite are located on level one. An updated gathering kitchen is sure to impress any chef. Enjoy the private pool and outdoor sitting area or venture over to the Starwood community pool. Frisco ISD. Convenient to the Dallas N Tollway, restaurants, and prime retail. Desirable Frisco location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 Spicewood Lane have any available units?
5375 Spicewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5375 Spicewood Lane have?
Some of 5375 Spicewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 Spicewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5375 Spicewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 Spicewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5375 Spicewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5375 Spicewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5375 Spicewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5375 Spicewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 Spicewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 Spicewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5375 Spicewood Lane has a pool.
Does 5375 Spicewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5375 Spicewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 Spicewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5375 Spicewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

