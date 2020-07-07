4513 Rock Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate single story home w-a great location in Frisco! Gorgeous brick elevation, large Formal Dining Room w-wainscoting & tiled floors! Inside features archways, sparkling hardwood floors, high ceilings, crown molding & is light & bright! Beautiful Kitchen w-work island, granite, 2018 sink, gas cook top & built in microwave overlooks the huge living room w-custom built-ins & a decorative fireplace! Spectacular dining room w-dual walls of windows overlook the large backyard w-open patio! Spacious Master Suite has an attached bath w-large walk in closet, jetted tub, separate shower and his and her vanities. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bath! Rear two car garage! Neutral paint throughout! MOVE IN READY!