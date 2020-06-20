All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:16 AM

2979 Hollowbrook Lane

2979 Hollowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2979 Hollowbrook Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Knolls of Frisco standout on cul-de sac lot. Outdoor oasis includes sparkling pool, covered patio & open deck. This home boasts extensive hardwood flrs, art niches, wine grotto, built-in desk & lots of natural light. The island kitchen is a chef’s delight with SS appliances (refrigerator included), 5 burner gas ctop & ample granite counter space. Open to FR with stone fireplace. Master suite with bay window, separate shower, jetted tub & granite counters. Study with French doors. Functional utility room with sink, cupboards, washer & dryer. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, game room ,media room & large storage closet complete the upstairs. Work station in garage. Great community amenities. Rent includes pool care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane have any available units?
2979 Hollowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane have?
Some of 2979 Hollowbrook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2979 Hollowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2979 Hollowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 Hollowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2979 Hollowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2979 Hollowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2979 Hollowbrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2979 Hollowbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2979 Hollowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 Hollowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2979 Hollowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

