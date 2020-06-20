2979 Hollowbrook Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Knolls of Frisco standout on cul-de sac lot. Outdoor oasis includes sparkling pool, covered patio & open deck. This home boasts extensive hardwood flrs, art niches, wine grotto, built-in desk & lots of natural light. The island kitchen is a chef’s delight with SS appliances (refrigerator included), 5 burner gas ctop & ample granite counter space. Open to FR with stone fireplace. Master suite with bay window, separate shower, jetted tub & granite counters. Study with French doors. Functional utility room with sink, cupboards, washer & dryer. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, game room ,media room & large storage closet complete the upstairs. Work station in garage. Great community amenities. Rent includes pool care!