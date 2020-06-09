2769 Ridge View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL! Frisco ISD!!Shows beautifully! Great floor-plan & neighborhood with tons of amenities! Dramatic Entry. Study, Elegant Formal DinRm, Gorgeous Kitchen with granite, warm wood cabs open to fabulous Family Rm. Master downstairs & great Bath with jetted tub, sep shower, H & H sinks. Great GameRm up. Yard with Covered Patio. Walk to Bledsoe Elementary & Park. Landlord will pay the HOA fee!! Refrigerator is also included!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools & dimensions(square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!