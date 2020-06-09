All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2769 Ridge View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2769 Ridge View Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:47 AM

2769 Ridge View Road

2769 Ridge View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2769 Ridge View Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL! Frisco ISD!!Shows beautifully! Great floor-plan & neighborhood with tons of amenities! Dramatic Entry. Study, Elegant Formal DinRm, Gorgeous Kitchen with granite, warm wood cabs open to fabulous Family Rm. Master downstairs & great Bath with jetted tub, sep shower, H & H sinks. Great GameRm up. Yard with Covered Patio. Walk to Bledsoe Elementary & Park. Landlord will pay the HOA fee!! Refrigerator is also included!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools & dimensions(square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Ridge View Road have any available units?
2769 Ridge View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 Ridge View Road have?
Some of 2769 Ridge View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Ridge View Road currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Ridge View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Ridge View Road pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Ridge View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2769 Ridge View Road offer parking?
Yes, 2769 Ridge View Road offers parking.
Does 2769 Ridge View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 Ridge View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Ridge View Road have a pool?
No, 2769 Ridge View Road does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Ridge View Road have accessible units?
No, 2769 Ridge View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Ridge View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 Ridge View Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District