223 Aspen Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAL NOW - WASHER_DRYER, REFRIGERATOR AND HOA FEES INCLUDED WITH RENT. Beautiful 1.5 story home on Large corner lot.Open spacious kitchen with Lrg Family room,Master & 2 other bedrooms with 2.1 bath & Study are on 1st flr. Game room,1 Bedroom & 1 bath up w 2 car garage.Extensive wood floors,upgraded cabinetry,Granite Ctops,SS appliances,upgraded tile & Carpet,Exemplary Frisco isd,Convenient location w easy access to Lake Lewisville. Gorgeous community w onsite amenities. See Transaction desk for *LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS* Pet are accepted case by case