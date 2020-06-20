All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 223 Aspen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
223 Aspen Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:00 AM

223 Aspen Lane

223 Aspen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

223 Aspen Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAL NOW - WASHER_DRYER, REFRIGERATOR AND HOA FEES INCLUDED WITH RENT. Beautiful 1.5 story home on Large corner lot.Open spacious kitchen with Lrg Family room,Master & 2 other bedrooms with 2.1 bath & Study are on 1st flr. Game room,1 Bedroom & 1 bath up w 2 car garage.Extensive wood floors,upgraded cabinetry,Granite Ctops,SS appliances,upgraded tile & Carpet,Exemplary Frisco isd,Convenient location w easy access to Lake Lewisville. Gorgeous community w onsite amenities. See Transaction desk for *LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS* Pet are accepted case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Aspen Lane have any available units?
223 Aspen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Aspen Lane have?
Some of 223 Aspen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Aspen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
223 Aspen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Aspen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Aspen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 223 Aspen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 223 Aspen Lane offers parking.
Does 223 Aspen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Aspen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Aspen Lane have a pool?
No, 223 Aspen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 223 Aspen Lane have accessible units?
No, 223 Aspen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Aspen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Aspen Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District