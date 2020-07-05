All apartments in Frisco
2202 Maserati Drive

2202 Maserati Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Maserati Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in 5 star neighborhood in Frisco! - Award winning schools! Close to highways and shopping. Walking distance to Boals Elementary and Lone Star high school! Vaulted ceilings in this 2 story home! Open and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops overlooking the living room. The living room is complete with a cozy fireplace and opens to the backyard. Ceramic tile throughout all main living areas. Carpet in the spacious bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet and large bathroom! Huge backyard! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.

(RLNE5657686)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Maserati Drive have any available units?
2202 Maserati Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Maserati Drive have?
Some of 2202 Maserati Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Maserati Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Maserati Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Maserati Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Maserati Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Maserati Drive offer parking?
No, 2202 Maserati Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Maserati Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Maserati Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Maserati Drive have a pool?
No, 2202 Maserati Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Maserati Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 Maserati Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Maserati Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Maserati Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

