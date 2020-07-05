2202 Maserati Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in 5 star neighborhood in Frisco! - Award winning schools! Close to highways and shopping. Walking distance to Boals Elementary and Lone Star high school! Vaulted ceilings in this 2 story home! Open and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops overlooking the living room. The living room is complete with a cozy fireplace and opens to the backyard. Ceramic tile throughout all main living areas. Carpet in the spacious bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet and large bathroom! Huge backyard! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE.



