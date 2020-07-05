All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:15 PM

1861 Carson Lane

1861 Carson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Carson Lane, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Updated 1-story in one of Frisco's premier communities! Cul-de-sac, easy access to community greenbelt combines with mature landscaping for charming appeal. Updated lighting, crown moldings, neutral colors, easy maintenance wood-look tile floors and wood floorings all over the house, No Carpet. Entertain in Formal Dining with crown moldings,wood flooring. Family Room prewired for surround sound. Granite Countertops, 42in Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances&built in desk in kitchen(Coffee Bar).Large Size Master Bedroom.Landscaped Large Backyard with wood,brick fence and open patio. Check Schools on Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Carson Lane have any available units?
1861 Carson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Carson Lane have?
Some of 1861 Carson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Carson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Carson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Carson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1861 Carson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1861 Carson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Carson Lane offers parking.
Does 1861 Carson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Carson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Carson Lane have a pool?
No, 1861 Carson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Carson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1861 Carson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Carson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1861 Carson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

