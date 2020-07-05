1861 Carson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Updated 1-story in one of Frisco's premier communities! Cul-de-sac, easy access to community greenbelt combines with mature landscaping for charming appeal. Updated lighting, crown moldings, neutral colors, easy maintenance wood-look tile floors and wood floorings all over the house, No Carpet. Entertain in Formal Dining with crown moldings,wood flooring. Family Room prewired for surround sound. Granite Countertops, 42in Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances&built in desk in kitchen(Coffee Bar).Large Size Master Bedroom.Landscaped Large Backyard with wood,brick fence and open patio. Check Schools on Frisco ISD.