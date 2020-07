Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

FABULOUS FAMILY HOME NESTLED IN THE HEART OF FRISCO.

Frisco ISD! Just a few blocks from Sparks Elem. and Pioneer Middle School.

Beautiful house with wood floors, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, study with French doors,

fenced backyard and patio, wonderful landscaping, fireplace, split bedrooms,

garden tub, two community pools, park with fenced playground, walking trail.

Frig, washer, dryer provided. Easy access to Toll Way and entertainment,

shopping area.