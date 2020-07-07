All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15812 Weymouth Drive

15812 Weymouth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15812 Weymouth Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
This great new stunning home is one-story with 4 bedroom 2 baths with an extra office or study room. The home is brand new (finished in June 2018) and is available for rental, starting Jan 16, 2019.It is comfortable living near Lake Lewisville. All bedrooms come equipped with ceiling fans. The house also has a two car attached garage with washer,dryer and Refrigerator onsite. Absolutely, no pets allowed. It is zoned for Little Elm ISD - walk able distance to Little Elm's Hackberry Elementary School.

1. Hackberry Elementary K-5
2. Lakeside Middle School
3. Little Elm High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15812 Weymouth Drive have any available units?
15812 Weymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15812 Weymouth Drive have?
Some of 15812 Weymouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15812 Weymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15812 Weymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15812 Weymouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15812 Weymouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15812 Weymouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15812 Weymouth Drive offers parking.
Does 15812 Weymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15812 Weymouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15812 Weymouth Drive have a pool?
No, 15812 Weymouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15812 Weymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 15812 Weymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15812 Weymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15812 Weymouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

