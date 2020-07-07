15812 Weymouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This great new stunning home is one-story with 4 bedroom 2 baths with an extra office or study room. The home is brand new (finished in June 2018) and is available for rental, starting Jan 16, 2019.It is comfortable living near Lake Lewisville. All bedrooms come equipped with ceiling fans. The house also has a two car attached garage with washer,dryer and Refrigerator onsite. Absolutely, no pets allowed. It is zoned for Little Elm ISD - walk able distance to Little Elm's Hackberry Elementary School.



1. Hackberry Elementary K-5

2. Lakeside Middle School

3. Little Elm High School