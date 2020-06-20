15441 Calico Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 4 bedroom or 3 plus Study. The fourth bedroom has double french doors. Beautiful flooring in all living areas along with an abundance of gorgeous cabinets in the Kitchen and a lot of counter space. Large Breakfast nook and separate Formal Dining. Huge corner lot on quiet cul de sac with great landscaping! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Pets are case by case. Deposit may be per pet depending on type and size.

Excludes: Application fee is $50 per each adult over 18 years of age. Non-Smoking. Please verify all info, as they can be incorrect.