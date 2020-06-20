All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 20 2019

15441 Calico Court

15441 Calico Court · No Longer Available
Location

15441 Calico Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Fabulous 4 bedroom or 3 plus Study. The fourth bedroom has double french doors. Beautiful flooring in all living areas along with an abundance of gorgeous cabinets in the Kitchen and a lot of counter space. Large Breakfast nook and separate Formal Dining. Huge corner lot on quiet cul de sac with great landscaping! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Pets are case by case. Deposit may be per pet depending on type and size.
Excludes: Application fee is $50 per each adult over 18 years of age. Non-Smoking. Please verify all info, as they can be incorrect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15441 Calico Court have any available units?
15441 Calico Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15441 Calico Court have?
Some of 15441 Calico Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15441 Calico Court currently offering any rent specials?
15441 Calico Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15441 Calico Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15441 Calico Court is pet friendly.
Does 15441 Calico Court offer parking?
No, 15441 Calico Court does not offer parking.
Does 15441 Calico Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15441 Calico Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15441 Calico Court have a pool?
No, 15441 Calico Court does not have a pool.
Does 15441 Calico Court have accessible units?
No, 15441 Calico Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15441 Calico Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15441 Calico Court has units with dishwashers.

