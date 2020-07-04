All apartments in Frisco
15419 Calico Court

15419 Calico Court · No Longer Available
Location

15419 Calico Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT!! This stunning Frisco home is ready for immediate move in. The property has four bedrooms (master down), three separate living areas, large backyard, and rests at the end of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. The home just received fresh carpet and interior paint throughout making it that much nicer than it already was. The property is close to community pool and even shops and restaurants nearby. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $2,195 (base rent) + $29 (annual HOA fee is $350; divided by 12 = $29) = $2,224 total monthly payment. This one is a must see and will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15419 Calico Court have any available units?
15419 Calico Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15419 Calico Court have?
Some of 15419 Calico Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15419 Calico Court currently offering any rent specials?
15419 Calico Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15419 Calico Court pet-friendly?
No, 15419 Calico Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15419 Calico Court offer parking?
Yes, 15419 Calico Court offers parking.
Does 15419 Calico Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15419 Calico Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15419 Calico Court have a pool?
Yes, 15419 Calico Court has a pool.
Does 15419 Calico Court have accessible units?
No, 15419 Calico Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15419 Calico Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15419 Calico Court has units with dishwashers.

