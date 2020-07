Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful 4 bed, four and a half bath, home in Frisco, TX. Kitchen features an over-sized granite island and stainless steel appliances. Private master bedroom located on the main floor. Secondary bedrooms at 1 floor, game room, and media room located on the second floor. well maintained, like new house