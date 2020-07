Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Two story entry, open floor plan. Two bedroom down, spacious master and front suite can be used as study. Two staircases, island kitchen with double ovens and gas cooktop. Gameroom and 3 beds up. Vegetable garden, extended patio, north facing backyard. TOP school district, withing walking distance to elementary and middle school. Easy access to HWY 121 and Dallas Tollway.