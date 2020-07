Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Brand new house in the heart of Frisco in gated community Richwood. Great school district, close by Hwy 121. This home has hardwood floor on the first level living area and the office. Nice open kitchen with huge counter-top. This home has 3 bedrooms downstairs with a media room and 1 bedroom and a game room upstairs. 3-car-garage and a covered patio ready for you to move in.