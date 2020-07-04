All apartments in Frisco
13262 Michelle Drive

13262 Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
13262 Michelle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Home in Creekside at Preston was just listed! This home features open floor plan with crown moulding and laminate throughout most of the home. The huge kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and an eat in breakfast nook and adjacent dining room. The large family room features lighted built in cabinetry. The spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom that features a shower and separate garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are just down the hall from the master and share a bathroom in the hall. The open patio off the back door makes a great space for relaxing or grilling. The owner has generously included landscaping services with this rental rate. Come see today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 13262 Michelle Drive have any available units?
13262 Michelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13262 Michelle Drive have?
Some of 13262 Michelle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13262 Michelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13262 Michelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13262 Michelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13262 Michelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13262 Michelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13262 Michelle Drive offers parking.
Does 13262 Michelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13262 Michelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13262 Michelle Drive have a pool?
No, 13262 Michelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13262 Michelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 13262 Michelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13262 Michelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13262 Michelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

