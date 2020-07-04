Home in Creekside at Preston was just listed! This home features open floor plan with crown moulding and laminate throughout most of the home. The huge kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and an eat in breakfast nook and adjacent dining room. The large family room features lighted built in cabinetry. The spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom that features a shower and separate garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are just down the hall from the master and share a bathroom in the hall. The open patio off the back door makes a great space for relaxing or grilling. The owner has generously included landscaping services with this rental rate. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13262 Michelle Drive have any available units?
13262 Michelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13262 Michelle Drive have?
Some of 13262 Michelle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13262 Michelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13262 Michelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.