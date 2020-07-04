13262 Michelle Drive

Amenities

Home in Creekside at Preston was just listed! This home features open floor plan with crown moulding and laminate throughout most of the home. The huge kitchen offers all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and an eat in breakfast nook and adjacent dining room. The large family room features lighted built in cabinetry. The spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom that features a shower and separate garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are just down the hall from the master and share a bathroom in the hall. The open patio off the back door makes a great space for relaxing or grilling. The owner has generously included landscaping services with this rental rate. Come see today!