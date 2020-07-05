All apartments in Frisco
13108 Lyndhurst Drive

13108 Lyndhurst Drive
Location

13108 Lyndhurst Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous & Well maintained home built by award winning America's Best Builder Drees Custom Homes. This beautiful home includes 6 bedrooms, 4 bath, 3 car garage, game room, media room, and study. Nail-down handcrafted hardwood floor in Entry, Formal dining, Study, Hall ways, Family room & Kitchen. The chef will enjoy the eat-in kitchen, island, walk-in pantry, and upgraded gas stove, farmhouse sink, & granite tops. Ceiling fans in most rooms and areas. Roof & gutters was replaced and fence was stained in 2017. Cedar wood covered patio and flooring. Easy access to HWY 121, Dallas North Tollway, Stonebriar shopping center. Next to Community Pool. Moving in READY!!! The house is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive have any available units?
13108 Lyndhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive have?
Some of 13108 Lyndhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13108 Lyndhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13108 Lyndhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13108 Lyndhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13108 Lyndhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13108 Lyndhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13108 Lyndhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13108 Lyndhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 13108 Lyndhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13108 Lyndhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13108 Lyndhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

