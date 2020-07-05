13108 Lyndhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous & Well maintained home built by award winning America's Best Builder Drees Custom Homes. This beautiful home includes 6 bedrooms, 4 bath, 3 car garage, game room, media room, and study. Nail-down handcrafted hardwood floor in Entry, Formal dining, Study, Hall ways, Family room & Kitchen. The chef will enjoy the eat-in kitchen, island, walk-in pantry, and upgraded gas stove, farmhouse sink, & granite tops. Ceiling fans in most rooms and areas. Roof & gutters was replaced and fence was stained in 2017. Cedar wood covered patio and flooring. Easy access to HWY 121, Dallas North Tollway, Stonebriar shopping center. Next to Community Pool. Moving in READY!!! The house is also for sale.