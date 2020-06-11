All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:30 PM

12817 Cowper Drive

12817 Cowper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12817 Cowper Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 2nd. Perfect one story plan in quiet Creekside at Preston neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS 2 living areas. 4th bedroom is an optional home office. Nice kitchen with lots of counter space. Ceiling fans and decorative lighting! Rear family room off kitchen features a brick wood burning fireplace. Private Master Suite has pretty tray ceiling, walk in closet, his and her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split bedrooms! Carpet replaced in 2018. Nice sized backyard! Walking path is nearby. Excellent Frisco Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12817 Cowper Drive have any available units?
12817 Cowper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12817 Cowper Drive have?
Some of 12817 Cowper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12817 Cowper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12817 Cowper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12817 Cowper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12817 Cowper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12817 Cowper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12817 Cowper Drive offers parking.
Does 12817 Cowper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12817 Cowper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12817 Cowper Drive have a pool?
No, 12817 Cowper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12817 Cowper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12817 Cowper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12817 Cowper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12817 Cowper Drive has units with dishwashers.

