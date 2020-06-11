12817 Cowper Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 2nd. Perfect one story plan in quiet Creekside at Preston neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths PLUS 2 living areas. 4th bedroom is an optional home office. Nice kitchen with lots of counter space. Ceiling fans and decorative lighting! Rear family room off kitchen features a brick wood burning fireplace. Private Master Suite has pretty tray ceiling, walk in closet, his and her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split bedrooms! Carpet replaced in 2018. Nice sized backyard! Walking path is nearby. Excellent Frisco Schools!