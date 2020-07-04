All apartments in Frisco
12132 Terrazzo Lane

12132 Terrazzo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12132 Terrazzo Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
WELCOME HOME TO DOMINION AT PANTHER CREEK! Frisco ISD. Beautiful Bright and Open Floor Plan! Offering over 3,600 Sq. Ft. 5 Bedrooms, 3.1 Baths. Kitchen with granite counter tops, island, gas cook top, large pantry, 42 cabinets - breakfast room with bump out bay windows. Covered patio - large deck - newer 8 ft fence. There is a study with double door entry. Master bedroom with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Huge WIC. Large living room with stone gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stone. Game room upstairs overlooking living room. the 5th bedroom is set up as a media room. Two full bathrooms upstairs - one being a private bathroom in bedroom. Hurry won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132 Terrazzo Lane have any available units?
12132 Terrazzo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12132 Terrazzo Lane have?
Some of 12132 Terrazzo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12132 Terrazzo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12132 Terrazzo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 Terrazzo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12132 Terrazzo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12132 Terrazzo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12132 Terrazzo Lane offers parking.
Does 12132 Terrazzo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12132 Terrazzo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 Terrazzo Lane have a pool?
No, 12132 Terrazzo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12132 Terrazzo Lane have accessible units?
No, 12132 Terrazzo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 Terrazzo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12132 Terrazzo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

