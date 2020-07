Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Located in highly desirable gated Frisco ISD. Comes oversized kitchen complete with 42in designer cabinets granite countertops, in an open designed living concept, new carpets in bedrooms and hardwood flooring in the common areas! Along with a dedicated office and a flex room off of the master suite, this home also boasts an upstairs living and Media room The Panther Creek Estates has access to large community parks, swimming pools, skate parks and much more!!!