11991 Decker Drive

Gorgeous two story from American Legend Homes in the Prairie View subdivision of Frisco is ready to be your new home! Dramatic two story entryway and living room! Curved staircase. Gorgeous wood flooring. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and island, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath offers dual sinks~vanities, garden soaking tub and separate shower. Media room with sconce lights. Pre~wired for stereo system inside and in the back yard. 3 car tandem garage. Corner lot. Near Northeast Community Park. Easy access to major roads.