11991 Decker Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:29 AM

11991 Decker Drive

11991 Decker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11991 Decker Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous two story from American Legend Homes in the Prairie View subdivision of Frisco is ready to be your new home! Dramatic two story entryway and living room! Curved staircase. Gorgeous wood flooring. Kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and island, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath offers dual sinks~vanities, garden soaking tub and separate shower. Media room with sconce lights. Pre~wired for stereo system inside and in the back yard. 3 car tandem garage. Corner lot. Near Northeast Community Park. Easy access to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11991 Decker Drive have any available units?
11991 Decker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11991 Decker Drive have?
Some of 11991 Decker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11991 Decker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11991 Decker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11991 Decker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11991 Decker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11991 Decker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11991 Decker Drive offers parking.
Does 11991 Decker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11991 Decker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11991 Decker Drive have a pool?
No, 11991 Decker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11991 Decker Drive have accessible units?
No, 11991 Decker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11991 Decker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11991 Decker Drive has units with dishwashers.

