1198 Pelican Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Opportunity to live and play in desired Grayhawk! This lovely home, features updated flooring and lighting throughout. There are three separate bedrooms PLUS a study, which could easily be used as a fourth bedroom. The layout is open and modern. The spacious kitchen features a prep island, a gas cooktop, and a skylight for great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of separate living spaces versatile enough to accommodate a growing family or an established family. You’ll love the oversized private backyard. The neighborhood never disappoints with its numerous amenities for the family. This home has been deep cleaned and sanitized and it’s ready for new renters. Come take a look! It won't disappoint.