Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:48 PM

1198 Pelican Drive

1198 Pelican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1198 Pelican Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Opportunity to live and play in desired Grayhawk! This lovely home, features updated flooring and lighting throughout. There are three separate bedrooms PLUS a study, which could easily be used as a fourth bedroom. The layout is open and modern. The spacious kitchen features a prep island, a gas cooktop, and a skylight for great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of separate living spaces versatile enough to accommodate a growing family or an established family. You’ll love the oversized private backyard. The neighborhood never disappoints with its numerous amenities for the family. This home has been deep cleaned and sanitized and it’s ready for new renters. Come take a look! It won't disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1198 Pelican Drive have any available units?
1198 Pelican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1198 Pelican Drive have?
Some of 1198 Pelican Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1198 Pelican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1198 Pelican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1198 Pelican Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1198 Pelican Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1198 Pelican Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1198 Pelican Drive offers parking.
Does 1198 Pelican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1198 Pelican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1198 Pelican Drive have a pool?
No, 1198 Pelican Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1198 Pelican Drive have accessible units?
No, 1198 Pelican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1198 Pelican Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1198 Pelican Drive has units with dishwashers.

