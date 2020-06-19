11402 Still Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

$100 OFF MONTHLY RENT……INQUIRE FOR MORE INFORMATION. This stunning townhouse is ready for immediate move in. The property has recently received fresh interior paint, carpet, and planking. The floor plan is open and spacious with master bedroom down with an additional two bedrooms up, along with a second living area that could be used as a game room, home office, kids play area, etc. This home is located within Frisco ISD and is a must see! (Fridge shown in pictures is not included). HOA dues are included in monthly rent. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!