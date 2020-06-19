All apartments in Frisco
11402 Still Hollow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11402 Still Hollow Drive

11402 Still Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11402 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
$100 OFF MONTHLY RENT……INQUIRE FOR MORE INFORMATION. This stunning townhouse is ready for immediate move in. The property has recently received fresh interior paint, carpet, and planking. The floor plan is open and spacious with master bedroom down with an additional two bedrooms up, along with a second living area that could be used as a game room, home office, kids play area, etc. This home is located within Frisco ISD and is a must see! (Fridge shown in pictures is not included). HOA dues are included in monthly rent. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

