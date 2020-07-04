10900 Robincreek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light & Bright Frisco Home. Super convenient LOCATION. Kitchen w-island is open to living room & overlooks the backyard. Split bedrooms w good sized closets. Nice size fenced backyard w storage building. Well maintained w-neutral colors fun niches, updated lighting & easy care flooring. Fireplace. Pets considered case-by-case (see Tenant Selection Criteria). Applicants MUST fill out & sign the Selection Criteria in supplements, & include in application packet. $45 per applicant 18 & over; TAR Lease App for each; cashiers check or money order made out to agent. Copy of Drivers License & pay stubs for last 2-3 months or pay periods. Incomplete packets will not be considered.