All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10900 Robincreek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10900 Robincreek Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

10900 Robincreek Lane

10900 Robincreek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10900 Robincreek Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light & Bright Frisco Home. Super convenient LOCATION. Kitchen w-island is open to living room & overlooks the backyard. Split bedrooms w good sized closets. Nice size fenced backyard w storage building. Well maintained w-neutral colors fun niches, updated lighting & easy care flooring. Fireplace. Pets considered case-by-case (see Tenant Selection Criteria). Applicants MUST fill out & sign the Selection Criteria in supplements, & include in application packet. $45 per applicant 18 & over; TAR Lease App for each; cashiers check or money order made out to agent. Copy of Drivers License & pay stubs for last 2-3 months or pay periods. Incomplete packets will not be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Robincreek Lane have any available units?
10900 Robincreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10900 Robincreek Lane have?
Some of 10900 Robincreek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Robincreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Robincreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Robincreek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10900 Robincreek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10900 Robincreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10900 Robincreek Lane offers parking.
Does 10900 Robincreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10900 Robincreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Robincreek Lane have a pool?
No, 10900 Robincreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10900 Robincreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 10900 Robincreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Robincreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10900 Robincreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District