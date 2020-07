Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Spacious house 3871 Sqft, Big Gourmet kitchen with Refrigerator, exclusive office room to work, Master bedroom on 1st floor and also additional guest bedroom on first floor. 3 car garage.

Nice backyard. Excellent schools in surroundings. Just few minutes away from Hwy 121 located close to the intersection of Independence Pkwy and Eldorado.