Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

one story in the heart of Frisco within minutes of premier shopping and dining. Impeccable foyer opens up to spacious formal living space and 4th bedroom(or study room), both with new, upgraded bamboo hardwood flooring. Kitchen features new granite counter-tops and stainless steel new appliances, . Luxurious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and his and hers vanities. New carpet, paint, and fence throughout. Ready to move in anytime. the house has been professionally cleaned.