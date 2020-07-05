All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:27 AM

10318 Ambergate Lane

10318 Ambergate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10318 Ambergate Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Heart of Frisco.House feature open concept floor plan,kitchen with quartz countertops, custom backsplash, white cabinets, and breakfast room situated by the large family room with wall of windows and focal fireplace. Dining room and formal living room provide additional space for entertaining or relaxing. Game room includes a closet and storage room. Upstairs master suite features separate vanities, a garden tub, updated shower with frameless shower door and multiple faucet system as well as river rock flooring. Covered patio in the backyard. Oversized garage! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 Ambergate Lane have any available units?
10318 Ambergate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10318 Ambergate Lane have?
Some of 10318 Ambergate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10318 Ambergate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10318 Ambergate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 Ambergate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10318 Ambergate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10318 Ambergate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10318 Ambergate Lane offers parking.
Does 10318 Ambergate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10318 Ambergate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 Ambergate Lane have a pool?
No, 10318 Ambergate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10318 Ambergate Lane have accessible units?
No, 10318 Ambergate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 Ambergate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10318 Ambergate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

