10318 Ambergate Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace game room bathtub

Beautiful home in Heart of Frisco.House feature open concept floor plan,kitchen with quartz countertops, custom backsplash, white cabinets, and breakfast room situated by the large family room with wall of windows and focal fireplace. Dining room and formal living room provide additional space for entertaining or relaxing. Game room includes a closet and storage room. Upstairs master suite features separate vanities, a garden tub, updated shower with frameless shower door and multiple faucet system as well as river rock flooring. Covered patio in the backyard. Oversized garage! MUST SEE!