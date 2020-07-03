All apartments in Fort Worth
2913 Encino Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:11 AM

2913 Encino Drive

2913 Encino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Encino Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2913 Encino Drive Available 07/12/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Fort Worth - Great home with lots of living space. Cathedral ceiling in formal living and dining area with metal box fireplace and wet bar. Lots of windows for good light through out living spaces. Kitchen updated with ceramic tile counter tops and large window opening into spacious 2nd living area. 4th bdrm can be used as office or den. Sun room with ac unit. Wood privacy fence in backyard. 1 small pet allowed on case by case-no aggressive breeds. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult, copy of DL and 2 months proof of income with each submitted app.

(RLNE2901746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Encino Drive have any available units?
2913 Encino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Encino Drive have?
Some of 2913 Encino Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Encino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Encino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Encino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Encino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Encino Drive offer parking?
No, 2913 Encino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Encino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Encino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Encino Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Encino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Encino Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Encino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Encino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Encino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

