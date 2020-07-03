Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

2913 Encino Drive Available 07/12/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Fort Worth - Great home with lots of living space. Cathedral ceiling in formal living and dining area with metal box fireplace and wet bar. Lots of windows for good light through out living spaces. Kitchen updated with ceramic tile counter tops and large window opening into spacious 2nd living area. 4th bdrm can be used as office or den. Sun room with ac unit. Wood privacy fence in backyard. 1 small pet allowed on case by case-no aggressive breeds. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult, copy of DL and 2 months proof of income with each submitted app.



(RLNE2901746)