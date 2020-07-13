Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar dog park hot tub

Looking for an exceptional apartment home in a convenient location that is close to EVERYTHING? LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HULEN GARDENS.Here at Hulen Gardens you'll find manicured lawns, beautiful foliage and flowers, large open floor plans, a relaxing swimming pool, soccer court, and a new state-or-the-art fitness center. A playground and pavilion, complete with outdoor grilling area.There is so much more to do in Hulen Gardens, you may not want to leave! When you do you'll find entertainment, restaurants, shopping and the highly acclaimed Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts just a minute away!Our community is pet friendly and offers a variety of floor plans to meet your needs including on site laundry washer/dryer connection, gate access and 24 hour monitored camera security for all common areas. Covered parking is available.Immediate move-in's in this popular community. Call us today to reserve your new apartment home!