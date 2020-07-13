All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Hulen Gardens

Open Now until 5:30pm
7415 Tallow Wind Trl · (817) 783-4314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7408D · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 7405D · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7416B · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 7432G · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 7404D · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hulen Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
Looking for an exceptional apartment home in a convenient location that is close to EVERYTHING? LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HULEN GARDENS.Here at Hulen Gardens you'll find manicured lawns, beautiful foliage and flowers, large open floor plans, a relaxing swimming pool, soccer court, and a new state-or-the-art fitness center. A playground and pavilion, complete with outdoor grilling area.There is so much more to do in Hulen Gardens, you may not want to leave! When you do you'll find entertainment, restaurants, shopping and the highly acclaimed Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts just a minute away!Our community is pet friendly and offers a variety of floor plans to meet your needs including on site laundry washer/dryer connection, gate access and 24 hour monitored camera security for all common areas. Covered parking is available.Immediate move-in's in this popular community. Call us today to reserve your new apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $90 Single or $100 Married
Deposit: $150-1Bedroom, $250-2Bedroom, $350-3 Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Reserved Surface Lot: included in lease, Carports: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hulen Gardens have any available units?
Hulen Gardens has 6 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Hulen Gardens have?
Some of Hulen Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hulen Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Hulen Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hulen Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Hulen Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Hulen Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Hulen Gardens offers parking.
Does Hulen Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hulen Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hulen Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Hulen Gardens has a pool.
Does Hulen Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Hulen Gardens has accessible units.
Does Hulen Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hulen Gardens has units with dishwashers.
