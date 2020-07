Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments internet access media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The George is perfectly set in Fort Worth, TX, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Residents can enjoy the convenience of direct access to The Riverfront of The Trinity Trails, featuring over 40-miles of trails. In addition to this, live minutes from The Shops at Clearfork with luxury dining, high-end retails and endless entertainment options all at your doorstep.