Parker House

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $20 community fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $15 per month, Community Amenity Fee $30 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $45-75.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35-75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.