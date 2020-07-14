All apartments in Fort Worth
Parker House

250 West Lancaster Avenue · (817) 873-6865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1503 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 1226 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 1422 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parker House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
garage
parking
pool
package receiving
pool table
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Look no further for great apartment home living in Fort Worth, TX, because you've found it! Come enjoy a life of ease with savory restaurants, fabulous shopping and endless outlets for recreation and entertainment just minutes away. Parker House has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient. Look no further for great apartment home living in Fort Worth, TX because you've found it at Parker House.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $20 community fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $15 per month, Community Amenity Fee $30 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $45-75.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35-75 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parker House have any available units?
Parker House has 7 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Parker House have?
Some of Parker House's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parker House currently offering any rent specials?
Parker House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parker House pet-friendly?
Yes, Parker House is pet friendly.
Does Parker House offer parking?
Yes, Parker House offers parking.
Does Parker House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parker House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parker House have a pool?
Yes, Parker House has a pool.
Does Parker House have accessible units?
No, Parker House does not have accessible units.
Does Parker House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parker House has units with dishwashers.
