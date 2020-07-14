All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like
The Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
The Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

The Landing

4200 Centreport Dr · (817) 318-6183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
CentrePort Business Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76155
CentrePort Business Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3312 · Avail. Oct 5

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 2-2117 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1-1205 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3213 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 3-3302 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 3-3301 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-4211 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
bike storage
business center
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
lobby
new construction
online portal
yoga
Great Location! Now Offering New Luxury 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments. Our beautiful luxury apartment community is located in the center of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Perfectly positioned, we are within walking distance to the American Airlines Headquarters. A seven-minute drive from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as well as, our location offers immediate access to Euless, Arlington, Bedford and Irving, Texas. Don't let our Fort Worth address fool you. We are truly in the center of it all. Embrace a unique living experience where the location is prime and gives you access to every convenience surrounding you: work, recreation, fine dining and nightlife. Return home to urban luxury where you can relax and find your center. Catch some rays at our urban oasis pool with sundeck or break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Want for nothing and relish in the one-of-a-kind experience of living at the center of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300, $400, $500 WAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached and Detached Parking Garages available. No assigned parking. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Garages

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landing have any available units?
The Landing has 38 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing have?
Some of The Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing is pet friendly.
Does The Landing offer parking?
Yes, The Landing offers parking.
Does The Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing have a pool?
Yes, The Landing has a pool.
Does The Landing have accessible units?
Yes, The Landing has accessible units.
Does The Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 BedroomsFort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly PlacesFort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business ParkFairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhavenOverton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian UniversityUniversity of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan UniversityAmberton University