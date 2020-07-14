The Landing.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking bike storage business center cc payments community garden conference room e-payments lobby new construction online portal yoga

Great Location! Now Offering New Luxury 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments. Our beautiful luxury apartment community is located in the center of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Perfectly positioned, we are within walking distance to the American Airlines Headquarters. A seven-minute drive from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as well as, our location offers immediate access to Euless, Arlington, Bedford and Irving, Texas. Don't let our Fort Worth address fool you. We are truly in the center of it all. Embrace a unique living experience where the location is prime and gives you access to every convenience surrounding you: work, recreation, fine dining and nightlife. Return home to urban luxury where you can relax and find your center. Catch some rays at our urban oasis pool with sundeck or break a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Want for nothing and relish in the one-of-a-kind experience of living at the center of it all.