Well maintained home with an open floor plan. The house offers plenty of natural light, wooden laminated floors, gas fireplace, large master with separate vanities, bath tub, shower, and a walk in closet. The bedrooms have frieze carpet to go with any style. Enjoy the community swimming pools, parks, greenbelts and amenity center. This house provides a quick access to major highways, shopping, dining, and entertainment.