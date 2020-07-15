Cortland Fossil Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed accessible alarm system basketball court business center carport cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Located minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth, our community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Relaxing golf course views and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets will make you proud to call any of our classic and newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to both I-35W and major employers like Lockheed Martin makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're looking to get out and explore, you have plenty of options nearby. Walk over to The Golf Club at Fossil Creek to tee off with friends, or treat yourself to some retail therapy at Alliance Town Center. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.