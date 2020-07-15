Cortland Fossil Creek

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: 1, 2, 3 bedrooms - $565 deposit (Ask about our Jetty Deposit Program!)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $30 valet trash, $15 trash, $10 resident liability, $5 pest
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carports are available for $35. Garages available for $100-130. Please see Leasing Center for additional details.
Storage Details: We have additional storage units, detached garages, and attached garages