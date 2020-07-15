All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM

Cortland Fossil Creek

6101 N Riverside Blvd · (972) 349-1621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive up to 1 month free rent on select homes! Ask us for details.
Location

6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Fairway Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 626 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 726 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 721 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 523 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit 833 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 627 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,496

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Fossil Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
business center
carport
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Located minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth, our community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Relaxing golf course views and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets will make you proud to call any of our classic and newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to both I-35W and major employers like Lockheed Martin makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're looking to get out and explore, you have plenty of options nearby. Walk over to The Golf Club at Fossil Creek to tee off with friends, or treat yourself to some retail therapy at Alliance Town Center. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: 1, 2, 3 bedrooms - $565 deposit (Ask about our Jetty Deposit Program!)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $30 valet trash, $15 trash, $10 resident liability, $5 pest
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carports are available for $35. Garages available for $100-130. Please see Leasing Center for additional details.
Storage Details: We have additional storage units, detached garages, and attached garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Fossil Creek have any available units?
Cortland Fossil Creek has 26 units available starting at $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Fossil Creek have?
Some of Cortland Fossil Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Fossil Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Fossil Creek is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 1 month free rent on select homes! Ask us for details.
Is Cortland Fossil Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Fossil Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Fossil Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Fossil Creek offers parking.
Does Cortland Fossil Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Fossil Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Fossil Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Fossil Creek has a pool.
Does Cortland Fossil Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Fossil Creek has accessible units.
Does Cortland Fossil Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Fossil Creek has units with dishwashers.
