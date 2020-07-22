All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:04 AM

Wind Rush

3500 Renzel Blvd · (469) 425-8611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Renzel Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-719 · Avail. Oct 7

$780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 7-724 · Avail. Aug 7

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 7-711 · Avail. Oct 7

$880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-1607 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,170

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wind Rush.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
dog park
Welcome home to Wind Rush Apartments, nestled in the beautiful city of Fort Worth, Texas. We are conveniently located just off Interstate 280, making any commute a breeze. Enjoy easy access to shopping, family eateries, local parks, and entertainment hot spots. Let Wind Rush Apartments be your gateway to fun and excitement around Tarrant County.

We proudly offer eight uniquely designed floor plans with one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Designed for convenience and pleasure, amenities include a breakfast bar, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, a balcony or patio, and a dishwasher. In select homes, you will find a wood burning fireplace, pantry, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings. Bring your furry friends to your new home!

Explore all of the community amenities at your disposal. Take a dip in one of our swimming pools, have a barbecue with friends in our picnic area, and exercise your mind and body in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Wind Rush Apartments is the only place to call home. Come explore our beautiful community in Fort Worth, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wind Rush have any available units?
Wind Rush has 9 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Wind Rush have?
Some of Wind Rush's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wind Rush currently offering any rent specials?
Wind Rush is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wind Rush pet-friendly?
Yes, Wind Rush is pet friendly.
Does Wind Rush offer parking?
Yes, Wind Rush offers parking.
Does Wind Rush have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wind Rush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wind Rush have a pool?
Yes, Wind Rush has a pool.
Does Wind Rush have accessible units?
Yes, Wind Rush has accessible units.
Does Wind Rush have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wind Rush has units with dishwashers.
