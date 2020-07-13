All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

Vineyard at Forest Edge

Open Now until 7pm
9669 Forest Lane · (972) 468-9314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit V10-V1008 · Avail. Jul 31

$769

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit H28-H2802 · Avail. now

$769

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit W19-W1901 · Avail. now

$789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 48+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W26-W2607 · Avail. Aug 5

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit G28-G2805 · Avail. Jul 31

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit W12-W1207 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

See 104+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vineyard at Forest Edge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Every detail, from our state-of-the-art fitness center and clubroom to our twenty-six distinctive floor plans, were created with you and your way of living in mind. Select from a wide array of floor plans, rich in space and features. Enjoy extra large closets, fireplaces, locked storage and custom kitchens. Enjoy your day at one of our 11 sparkling swimming pools or play a quick game on our indoor soccer field. Located in prestigious North Dallas, you will enjoy convenience at your doorstep. Just minutes from the Vineyards are three of Dallas' finest shopping malls and two major interstates. Great restaurants, recreation and schools are convenient additions to this wonderful community we call Vineyards at Forest Edge and the place that you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 -$300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25 per pet/month based on weight
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vineyard at Forest Edge have any available units?
Vineyard at Forest Edge has 158 units available starting at $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vineyard at Forest Edge have?
Some of Vineyard at Forest Edge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vineyard at Forest Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Vineyard at Forest Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vineyard at Forest Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Vineyard at Forest Edge is pet friendly.
Does Vineyard at Forest Edge offer parking?
Yes, Vineyard at Forest Edge offers parking.
Does Vineyard at Forest Edge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vineyard at Forest Edge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vineyard at Forest Edge have a pool?
Yes, Vineyard at Forest Edge has a pool.
Does Vineyard at Forest Edge have accessible units?
No, Vineyard at Forest Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Vineyard at Forest Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, Vineyard at Forest Edge does not have units with dishwashers.

