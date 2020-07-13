Vineyard at Forest Edge.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool hot tub parking pet friendly bbq/grill internet access lobby

Every detail, from our state-of-the-art fitness center and clubroom to our twenty-six distinctive floor plans, were created with you and your way of living in mind. Select from a wide array of floor plans, rich in space and features. Enjoy extra large closets, fireplaces, locked storage and custom kitchens. Enjoy your day at one of our 11 sparkling swimming pools or play a quick game on our indoor soccer field. Located in prestigious North Dallas, you will enjoy convenience at your doorstep. Just minutes from the Vineyards are three of Dallas' finest shopping malls and two major interstates. Great restaurants, recreation and schools are convenient additions to this wonderful community we call Vineyards at Forest Edge and the place that you will want to call home.