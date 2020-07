Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool accessible elevator garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse conference room courtyard internet access lobby media room pool table sauna trash valet

Experience lakefront living at the Reserve at White Rock Apartments in Dallas, TX. Allow the peaceful sounds and wooded views of White Rock Lake surround you as you are swept away into a private world of your own. Our pinnacle location offers you easy access to shopping and dining, as well as direct access to the beautiful trails of White Rock Lake. Enjoy an exceptionally designed apartment home created without compromise.



Choose the Reserve at White Rock Apartments in Dallas, TX and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Find out why our residents love coming home to the Reserve at White Rock when you come tour our community today!



You can now skip the deposit with Rhino! Call us for more details!



Please visit our leasing office located next door at the Trails of White Rock, 1121 Beachview Street, for leasing information.