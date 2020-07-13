All apartments in Dallas
Plaza

5908 Gaston Avenue · (914) 259-5734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5908 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you’re looking for cool factor that’s off the charts

The Plaza defines modern luxury and a totally chic urban vibe. It’s a place for the young urbanite and social butterfly to get the most out of life in the city of Dallas. The courtyard shared by 18 units is vibrant, sexy and multi-sensory with sights and sounds that create a trendy resort-style ambiance.

What’s outdoors:

Drop dead gorgeous curb appeal
Private natural stone pool, cascading waterfalls and designer lounge furniture
Vibrant, youthful outdoor ambience
Beautiful views of a natural paradise

What’s indoors:

Stunning hardwood floors throughout
Stylish oversized master suites
Floor to ceiling glass that brings in tons of natural light
All units face and open out to the outdoor courtyard oasis
and so much more!

Property style profile: sex appeal + magazine worthy flair + boutique resort inspired

The Power Personality Spectrum: Urbanite + One-of-a-Kind + Social Butterfly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Covered: $40/month, open lot, gated.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza have any available units?
Plaza has 3 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza have?
Some of Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Plaza offers parking.
Does Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Plaza has a pool.
Does Plaza have accessible units?
No, Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza has units with dishwashers.
