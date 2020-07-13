Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed bike storage cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you’re looking for cool factor that’s off the charts



The Plaza defines modern luxury and a totally chic urban vibe. It’s a place for the young urbanite and social butterfly to get the most out of life in the city of Dallas. The courtyard shared by 18 units is vibrant, sexy and multi-sensory with sights and sounds that create a trendy resort-style ambiance.



What’s outdoors:



Drop dead gorgeous curb appeal

Private natural stone pool, cascading waterfalls and designer lounge furniture

Vibrant, youthful outdoor ambience

Beautiful views of a natural paradise



What’s indoors:



Stunning hardwood floors throughout

Stylish oversized master suites

Floor to ceiling glass that brings in tons of natural light

All units face and open out to the outdoor courtyard oasis

and so much more!



Property style profile: sex appeal + magazine worthy flair + boutique resort inspired



The Power Personality Spectrum: Urbanite + One-of-a-Kind + Social Butterfly